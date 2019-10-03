Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Oct. 3-10.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Woolly Bears, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile hike to look for caterpillars.

Darby Creek Day, 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Indian Ridge. Guests can celebrate the 35th anniversary of Darby Creek becoming a National Scenic River with canoeing, fishing, crafts and archery.

Preschool: Leafin' Around, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at White Oak. Children can learn about the changing colors of leaves.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Fall Colors Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display about the changing colors of leaves.

Morning Coffee and Wildlife Watch, 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Nature Center. Guests can have coffee and view animals through the windows.

You Can Eat That, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile walk to learn about edible wild plants and try samples.

Homeschoolers: Bats, 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 6-12 can learn about bats through books, activities and a walk.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Spiders, Spiders Everywhere!, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at the Nature Center. Toddlers ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

First Friday Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can listen to stories about animals and nature.

Morning Birds, 8 to 9 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk to look for migrating birds.

Toddlers in Nature: Baby Bat's Lullaby, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Adults: Mushroom Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can take a 2-mile hike and learn how to identify edible and poisonous mushrooms.

For Kids: Nature Scavenger Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3 and older can complete a scavenger hunt and win a small prize.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Tyke Hike, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Barn Shelter. Children ages 3 and younger can participate in sensory activities and a short hike.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Preschool in the Gardens: Not-So-Creepy Critters, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn about animals with bad reputations.

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Herb Garden. Guests can talk with members of the Herb Society of America.

Dahlia Society: Fall Care, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Innis House. Guests can learn how to save dahlia tubers for another year of blooms.

Evening Garden Walk, 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy Tails-N-Trails, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 2-mile hike with their dog.

Homeschoolers: Migration Mayhem, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 6-12 can learn about animal migration.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Fall Harvest, 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Farmhouse. Guests can help with seasonal activities as the farm prepares for winter.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Homeschoolers: Fishing, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 8 and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Heron Pond. Children ages 6-15 can learn the basics of fishing. Poles and bait will be available.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }