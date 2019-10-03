Get ready for your Galley Boy, Reynoldsburg.

The city’s planning commission voted 5-0 on Oct. 3 on a new, 1,711-square-foot Swensons Drive-In.

The burger joint will be built on two parcels totaling about 1.3 acres at 6710 E. Main St., near the northeast corner of Rosehill Road and East Main Street.

The chain’s signature burger is the Galley Boy. Locations do not have indoor or outdoor seating; instead orders are delivered to vehicles by “curb servers” to be consumed there or taken to go.

After the company had difficulty in Hilliard, Reynoldsburg officials reached out, Andrew Bowsher, Reynoldsburg’s director of development, said April 1.

Ronald Dee, Swensons' vice president of real estate, explains the restaurant's model.

“We do not have any sit-down dining of any kind," Dee said. "We have a unique service model. We have servers who ‘sprint and smile’ so people can come for dinner and a show.”

Swensons’ company policy requires servers to be full-time college students, taking a minimum of 12 credit hours, Dee said.

It marks the Akron-based chain’s fifth central Ohio location. A north Columbus location near Gahanna is under construction on North Hamilton Road, and locations on Sawmill Road in Dublin, at Polaris and in Hilliard have opened since 2018.

The Reynoldsburg location will feature Swensons’ “1950s-style retro architecture” and 74 parking spaces, Dee said.

A vacant medical office building and house on the site will be demolished.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

====

The Great Food Debate playlist

Listen to ThisWeek’s podcast series devoted to all things food-related in central Ohio:

Looking for more?

Get in on the discussion by joining our new Great Food Debate Facebook group.

Check out our Staff Q&A, which is updated weekly.