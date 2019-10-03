Coshocton’s Write-On Writers Guild has planned its sixth annual writers workshop to be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Frontier Power’s community room, 770 S. Second St., Coshocton.



Registration, which begins at 8:30 a.m., costs $15 per person. This fee includes a free continental breakfast, a fold of handouts, morning and afternoon workshops, networking with other writers, a free soup lunch, and a free critique of your 400-word manuscript.



The morning speaker will be Christie Merce, a member of the Write-On Writers Guild, and author of The Woes of Wisdom of Eldercare, An Education Learning Guide. Merce loves a good story and loves to write. She has written over 30 books, but this is her first to be published. It is her hope that her experiences will help families and their loved ones, home health aides as well as employers through the eldercare journey. She was an eldercare caregiver for over 28 years. Merce is not a nurse and doesn’t have college degrees. She wrote this guide from her years of hands-on experience.



Besides being a member of Coshocton’s Write-On Writers Guild, Merce is a member of the Ohio Storytelling Network. She is a former member of the Coshocton Business and Professional Women and the Progressive Valley Grange. Merce attends Isleta United Methodist Church, where she regularly tells the children’s ministry stories.



Copies of her learning guide will be available for purchase that day at $20 each.



Following a Q&A period and a break, another member of our guild, Crystal Meinstein, will lead a 45-minute creative writing exercise. Learning to write well, whatever your genre, involves listening and practicing. Participants will break into groups to create unique stories.



Following a one-hour lunch break, our afternoon speakers will be Robin Mullet and Holli Rainwater, authors of The Curve of Her Arm. Robin and Holli will share readings and movement from their new book which combines poetry and Qigong. Their book combines free verse and haiku in a collection of poems on the art and practice of Qigong, which is an ancient healing system that combines movement, breathing, and mindfulness,



Robin Mullet's poems can be found in the OPA Press anthology, A Rustling and Waking Within, Common Threads, and Ohio Poetry Day's Best of 2011. She calls the eastern Ohio foothills home, but loves traveling around the State to readings, and meeting fellow poets. Robin is an avid practitioner of qigong/tai chi, which she feels centers her and expands her creativity.



Holli Rainwater's haiku have appeared in various OPA publications, including A Rustling and Waking Within and Everything Stops and Listens. Two of her haiku were chosen for the Seasons of Haiku walking path at the Holden Arboretum in Kirtland, OH. A member of the Ohio Poetry Association and the Haiku Society of America, Holli lives with her family in Coshocton County, where she works at the Coshocton Public Library and teaches Chi Classes - her own fusion of gigong, tai chi, and poetry.



Copies of The Curve of Her Arm will be available for sale at our Writers Workshop for $12 each.



Following a Q&A period and a break, there will be another brief writing exercise, Info about Editing your work, our Workshop favorite — Open Mic., our Summer Writing Contest Winners, Raffle Baskets, and more. Tickets for the raffle baskets will be $1 each, or six for $5.



Workshop participants are welcome to bring a 400-word manuscript to our Writers Workshop to be critiqued for free. There will be a table of freebies, a table of writing books and magazines for purchase by a donation, and a table of materials for a craft "book in a box" project.