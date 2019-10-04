Craft beer starts flowing Friday, Oct. 11, at Clintonville’s newest brewpub.

SIP Local is set to open at 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at 2808 N. High St., the former Actual Brewing Co., across the parking lot from Lucky’s Market.

Actual Brewing closed in February, just a few weeks after it opened, following allegations of sexual assault by founder Fred Lee. The brewery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and the case turned into a Chapter 7 liquidation in March.

SIP Local is a partnership between Nick Gallo of Gallo’s Tap Room and restaurant George Tanchevsky, owner of Local Cantina, Old Skool and South Village Grille, to name a few.

Partner Joe Casey called the interior “organic, upcycled – Mother Earth meets local artisans.”

In the center of the space is a tree made of gold and silver chains. The work was created by Neil Loemker, an artist and master welder who completed other metal pieces at the brewpub.

SIP Local is a sibling of SIP – or Somewhere In Particular – Brewing, 5053 Dierker Road. But the format is completely different, said partner Frankie Heath.

Six of the 24 taps will be reserved for beer created at the Dierker Road brewery. Guest Ohio brewers will rotate in and out. Once the brewing equipment arrives, SIP will work with local brewers on proprietary beers for some of the remaining handles.

“Every brew we do here is going to be a collaboration with another brewer,” Heath said.

Likewise, all of the available spirits, wine and soda are made in Ohio.

The interior of the space looks like a futuristic tavern for the lumberjack crowd, with thick butcher-block tables, shadowboxes in the back bar containing rounds of sawed-off wood and hatchets, exposed ventilation and five TVs.

Customers can purchase locks at SIP and click them onto open chains. Money raised from the effort will go to Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed, a local conservation group committed to greenspace planning, water conservation and planting trees, Heath said.

The menu was created by John Wiest, chef of the South Village Grille in German Village.

Casey said the food is much better than average brewpub fare, with dishes such as beer-bratwurst poutine, a burger with a 4-ounce Ohio brisket blend, artisan pizzas and designer salads. Most individual items cost between $8 and $12. Lucky’s Market will provide the bread and a limited number of other items.

Kitchen hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 614-732-4186.

