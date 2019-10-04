A jar of change collected for charity was stolen from a business on the 500 block of West Central Avenue in a theft reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

The jar was believed to have contained about $100, Delaware police reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Police said a resident of the 100 block of Joy Avenue lost $4,500 to a telephone scam last month.

The victim received a call saying she had won a sweepstakes prize of several thousand dollars, but needed to pay $4,500 to cover taxes associated with the prize.

The incident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Sept. 27.

* City paramedics used Narcan to revive a man struggling to breathe after police found him on a bedroom floor on the 100 block of South Liberty Street at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 28.

* A man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after drug paraphernalia was found on the 300 block of Chelsea Street in an incident reported at 9:01 p.m. Sept. 28.

* One person was charged with theft after medication valued at $37 was stolen from a business on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road.

The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. Sept. 27.

* An undetermined amount of cash was stolen during a break-in at a business on the 1100 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 26.

* Charges were forwarded to Delaware County Juvenile Court after two juveniles were found apparently intoxicated on Potter Street near Central Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 26.

The youths were taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation, reports said.

* A person was arrested after suspected narcotics were found during a traffic stop on Hills Miller Road at U.S. Route 23 at 11:03 p.m. Sept. 25, according to reports.

* A man, two women and a girl were charged following a fight on the 200 block of Chelsea Street reported at 10 p.m. Sept. 25.