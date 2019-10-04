If the tradition of July Fourth fireworks at Whetstone Park is going to continue, someone else will have to step up and make it happen.

Members of Clintonville July 4th Celebration Inc., which has been planning and raising money for the annual fireworks display for more than two decades, announced last week that the 2019 show was its “final finale.”

A letter signed by committee president G. Scott Smith says the “door is open” for another individual or group to take on the event, which not only includes fireworks but a full day of activities at the park.

“There is time before next year’s event to make the necessary reservations and obtain the necessary permits,” the letter reads.

The letter and a corresponding Facebook post by the committee went on to thank the many volunteers that have made the event possible.

“It really takes a village to ‘Light Up the Ville’ every year and we couldn’t do it without your support and participation,” the post reads.

Clintonville Area Commission member Judy Minister said the committee and the families that are part of it have been the “bedrock” of the July Fourth celebration, taking responsibility for more than 20 years.

“Sadly, it’s become too much for them to continue,” Minister said. “They are researching other groups that may take it over.”

She added the CAC would like to discuss the issue but because of an agenda packed with zoning items, it won’t happen at the October meeting, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3909 N. High St.,

CAC member Libby Wetherholt said commission members are well-aware of the situation, though their hands might be tied.

“We will try to keep people posted, but ... our mission as written in city code would probably not allow us to do anything officially,” she said.

