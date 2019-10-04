Hilliard police will wait for a report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office concerning the death of a 59-year-old Hilliard man.

Police were called to a residence in the 4000 block of Circle Drive about 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, said Hilliard Sgt. Kris Settles.

The cause of death is undetermined, but not considered suspicious, Settles said.

A family member of the man called police after finding the man, Settles said.

It is believed to have been two to three days before neighbors reported last seeing the man outside, Settles said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo