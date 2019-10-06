On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Kiwanis Club of Cambridge hosted its first reading festival. Over 30 children from Cambridge and surrounding areas attended the event, which was held at the House of Samuel facility on Clairmont Avenue.



The children had a chance to participate in a variety of activities. Volunteers were on hand to read aloud books of the children’s choosing. A caricature artist and a face-painting artist were present as well, making the event festive. Each child went home with a book of their own. The festival was a hit, and so the Kiwanis Club is looking forward to repeating the event in 2020.