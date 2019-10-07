A woman told Columbus police she was on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard between 11:20 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 when someone said to her, "Don't think I don't recognize you, you b----!"

The woman said she thought nothing of it, but when she returned to her vehicle a short time later, it had been vandalized, reports said.

The victim then remembered a road-rage incident from two or three weeks prior involving the person who had threatened her that day, according to police.

She said she didn't see the suspect damage her vehicle, but she asked employees of nearby stores to check their surveillance systems to see if the incident was captured on camera.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* An officer was dispatched Sept. 30 to the first block of East Henderson Road on a report of a burglary.

The victim said someone entered her apartment between 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 5:30 a.m. Sept. 30 and stole a handgun worth $300, jewelry valued at $2,000 and a TV worth $1,000.

She told police she was in the process of moving and that the stolen property was among the last items left in the apartment.

* The assistant manager of a store on the 3400 block of North High Street told police a man who had been asked to leave the store at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 26 threatened her, saying, "You have to leave at some point. I'm going to get you then," as he stood by the front entrance.

The suspect had been told repeatedly to stay out of the store due to his previous harassment of customers and employees, reports said.

The man reportedly left the store before officers arrived.

* A check written for $107.50 and mailed Sept. 23 from the outdoor mailboxes at the Clintonville Finance Post Office, 2804 N. High St., was stolen, altered and cashed for $407.50, according to reports.

* A resident of the 500 block of East Jeffrey Place reported he mailed a utility bill Sept. 14 at a drive-up mailbox in an undisclosed location in Columbus.

The man said sometime between then and Sept. 30, someone stole the check, altered it and cashed it for $459.

* A woman reported to police she lost her credit card, or that it had been stolen, at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 1 while she was shopping at a store on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard.

The next day, two people were stopped by store employees while trying to use the woman's card, reports said.

* Tools worth $2,000 and a radar detector valued at $350 was reported stolen from a truck parked on the 3200 block of Milton Avenue between 1:30 and 8:45 a.m. Sept. 30.

* A set of darts valued at $40, plus CDs and change, were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on the first block of West Pacemont Road between midnight and 6 a.m. Sept. 30.

* A business on the 5400 block of North High Street reported someone rented an SUV worth $40,000 using fraudulent information, then failed to return it.

The incident was reported Oct. 1.

* A woman told police someone took credit, debit and identification cards from her purse between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 while she was at a business on the 4500 block of North High Street.

The victim said she was unaware of the theft until she received alerts from her bank.

The thief also took a checkbook and $30 cash, reports said.

* A representative of an organization on the first block of West Lakeview Avenue reported a man entered the location, yelled and cursed at staff and refused to leave when asked at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 27.

When officers arrived, the man was standing on the sidewalk outside, continuing to yell and curse at the representative, reports said.

The suspect was banned from the organization's properties, according to reports.

* A diaper bag and diapers were reported stolen from a car parked on the 100 block of West Como Avenue between midnight and 7 a.m. Sept. 27.

* A man was arrested on outstanding warrants after being caught attempting to steal about $70 worth of items from a business on the 2800 block of North High Street at 1 p.m. Sept. 29, according to reports.