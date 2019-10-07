Drew Drake, of Pleasant City, along with about five or six volunteers, spent Thursday afternoon and evening wading into the last of three shrimp field ponds at his hatchery retrieving fresh water shrimp for sale to the businesses and the community.



Drake, along with his business partner, Adam Layman, started the shrimp hatchery known as Southeast Ohio Prawn and Fish, earlier this year.



The two invested into the purchase of the property located on Hickle Road in Pleasant City to start a hatchery, but at the time wasn’t sure what kind of fish crop they were going to produce.



According to Layman, the duo did some research and found the best cash crop for them was shrimp because they could put it in once a year and not have to keep it alive over the winter.



After finding out who else in Ohio was raising shrimp and talking to them, they invested in the purchase of 50,000 juvenile shrimp which they released into the three of the 19 ponds at the hatchery on June 1.



Drake and Layman, currently have no employees as during the summer months most of the labor consist of feeding the shrimp and taking care of the property which Drake has done.



According to Drake, who has 10 years experience in fish husbandry having bred over 100 different species of shrimp, fish and cray fish, the shrimp were fed a diet early on of high fish protein pellets to make them meaty and then switched to high plant protein pellets to give them a nice sweet shrimp flavor that’s not overpowered with fish flavor.



This is the first year for either Drake or Layman to raise shrimp in this region and it has been a learning curve for them. They are both discovering changes they will need to implement for next year.



Drake noted that while the ponds were easy to get going, the particular ones he used were not optimum for raising shrimp. They yielded some really good crops but they were too big and made feeding in the center difficult, so he plans to switch to different ponds next year.



He also noted that these ponds were labor intensive when it came to harvest them.



It takes about 15 people to harvest the ponds currently, but should only take four to six when they switch to the smaller ponds.



Being a new business and not having a need for employees over the summer Drake and Layman are relying on the help of people in the community to help with the harvest.



Neighbors have been coming out to help on harvest days in exchange for some shrimp.



The business owners have also established a relationship with John Glenn High School’s Future Farmers of America organization.



According to Drake, about 28 students came out during the last harvest and helped retrieve the shrimp.



According to Layman, the business is going to continue to work with the students.



"They came out and helped us work so we are going to go back to the school and help them learn," Layman said, "We are going to teach them how to get rid of weeds in ponds and fish farming and those kinds of things. The stuff they haven’t really been exposed to."



Layman noted that because of the good relationship they have with John Glenn, he plans to reach out to other schools, as well.



The business did its final harvest of their first season Thursday night. They are suppling a business in St. Clairsville about 100 pounds of shrimp from that harvest, and a customer from Cleveland with 100 pounds and reserving 50 pounds for the New Concord Farmers Market. The rest will be for anyone interested in purchasing for the next four to six days which is the length of time they can be kept on ice to be sold.



Prior to Thursday’s harvest, the partners have harvested almost 1,000 pounds of shrimp and sold nearly 800 of those pounds.



"Just about everyone who has bought and ate them have raved about how good they are and came back and bought more," Layman said. "We are trying to set something up with a local restaurant for a shrimp boil."



Drake and Layman are considering adding fish ponds to the hatchery in addition to the shrimp.



"We are bringing a product to the county that most don’t know about. It’s has a negative carbon footprint compared to the rest of the shrimp industry," Drake said.



Drake noted that about 95 percent of the shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported into the country through Asian operations.



"Asian operations come over and catch shrimp right off our international borders and then truck it back to China for peeling and deveining and trucks it back here for sale," Drake said. "It’s a really high carbon footprint product. Even though you get a better deal on it at the grocery store than what we are selling for, this is better, and they are kind of special to because they are only once a year. We can’t produce these every month. It’s the last two weeks of September and then its done."



"Something like this you can’t get hold of every day, fresh and not frozen from China," Layman said. "The shrimp seem to really take off. The more people that try them and like them tell other people and it helps us grow."



For additional information on Southeast Ohio Prawn & Fish or to purchase shrimp, contact Drake or Layman at 740-421-1221 or by email at eatprawn@gmail.com.

