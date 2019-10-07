Grandview Heights police are investigating three reports of garages being entered late last month.

A resident of the 800 block of Northwest Boulevard told police Sept. 26 someone entered his garage and tried to break into his car, damaging the driver's-side window.

The other two reports were made Sept. 27.

A resident of the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard reported a pair of sunglasses were stolen from his unlocked car, which was parked in his garage. The sunglasses are worth $400, reports said.

A resident of the 900 block of McClain Road told police two bicycles, together worth $600, were stolen from his garage.

In other recent Grandview-area police reports:

* A resident of the 900 block of Copeland Road said identification and key cards were stolen overnight Sept. 27 from his car, which was parked at the rear of his home.

* Officers responded Oct. 2 to a home on the 900 block of Northwest Boulevard regarding damage to a vehicle.

The victim told police the driver's-side window of his car was broken, but nothing was taken.

* An employee of Grandview Heights High School told police Sept. 30 that the top of his convertible was damaged while the vehicle was parked in the senior parking lot at the school, 1587 W. Third Ave.

The man said the incident occurred Sept. 17 after he parked his car before a student activity.