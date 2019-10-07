Grant A. Metters pleaded not guilty Oct. 2 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of assaulting a police officer and possession of criminal tools.

The 56-year-old Grandview Heights man had been arraigned on the charges Sept. 27 in Franklin County Municipal Court before the case was moved to commons pleas court.

Judge Colleen O'Donnell set bond at $250,000 during the Oct. 2 hearing.

Metters was arrested Sept. 25 after Grandview police officers responded to his Glenn Avenue home when a neighbor reported Metters was throwing items over the fence into her yard.

They discovered Metters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from a traffic violation.

As Grandview officers attempted to persuade Metters to leave his home, he kicked and broke glass from his front door toward the officers who were standing on his porch, reports said.

At least one officer used pepper spray on Metters, according to reports.

Metters then grabbed a baseball bat that had screws and nails embedded in it and swung it at one of the officers, striking and breaking his hand, reports said.

The officer also sustained a puncture wound, according to reports.

Metters was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Franklin County jail.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews