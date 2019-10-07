Grove City police responded to a rash of incidents reported over a two-day period in which the paint on the driver's side doors of vehicles had been scratched.

Each incident occurred overnight and most of the vehicles were parked on the street near the car owners' residences.

Seven residents on the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Midland Street, 3900 block of Jerome Court, 3000 block of Wendy Lane, 3900 block of Girbert Street and the 2900 block of Addison Drive filed vandalism reports on Sept. 29.

Two residents on the 3600 block of Midland reported Sept. 30 that vehicles parked near their residences were damaged overnight.

Another resident on the 3600 block of Midland reported Sept. 29 that several items, including cowboy boots, sunglasses, a flash drive, two silver chains and two silver pendants, were stolen overnight from his car. The car was parked in the man's driveway behind his house. The victim said he believes he left the car unlocked. Although the vehicle was not damaged, the total loss was $2,615, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Police apprehended a Columbus man who tried to flee on foot Sept. 26 after abandoning a pickup truck he had allegedly stolen.

An officer was flagged down at 12:37 a.m. by a Zanesville man on Jackpot Road at Stringtown Road who said his red pickup truck had been stolen and had just been driven past him.

The officer advised another officer who was in his cruiser at the traffic light on Stringtown near exit to Interstate 71 that a stolen vehicle was heading his way.

The second officer turned on the lights and siren of his cruiser and followed the truck as it exited onto northbound I-71. The truck merged into the left lane before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the highway.

The driver exited the pickup truck, jumped the median and began running across the southbound lanes of I-71. The officer parked and exited his car and followed the man on foot. He identified himself as being a police officer and ordered the man to stop.

The man continued running and tried to jump the fence that divides the interstate from Marlane Drive. The officer caught up to and apprehended the man, who immediately told him he was in possession of a needle, according to reports.

The officer searched and found the needle in the man's pants pocket, along with four Suboxone tablets.

The man was arrested and charged with a felony count of theft along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a drug abuse instrument and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Sept. 27 in Franklin County Municipal Court on the felony charge and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15.

* A Georgia man told police his trailer, valued at $4,000, was stolen from a work site on the 2500 block of Home Road. The trailer was stolen between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 1 p.m. Sept. 30. The contents of the trailer were removed and placed on the ground before the trailer was taken.

* An employee at a business on the 3400 block of Urbancrest Industrial Drive reported Sept. 27 the driver's-side mirror and window were stolen overnight from a vehicle the company was leasing from a car rental company. The theft occurred while the vehicle was parked at a loading dock. Total loss was $900, reports stated.

* A student at Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Road, told police her cellphone valued at $800 was stolen Sept. 26 from a restroom at the school. The student said she left the phone in the restroom and when she returned a short time later, it was gone. She said her credit card was in the cellphone case when it was stolen. The student placed a hold on the card after the theft occurred. The girl's mother notified police the next day that unsuccessful attempts had been made to use the card for online purchases.