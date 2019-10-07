Two vehicles that had been reported stolen were recovered Sept. 25 when New Albany police officers responded to an incident that is still being investigated.

New Albany police officers were called at 8:50 a.m. Sept. 25 to the first block of Edge of Woods by a resident who was reporting a motor vehicle theft.

According to police incident reports, when officers arrived at the address, they discovered another car that had been reported stolen was parked in front of the residence. Reports said the owner of that vehicle was notified it had been found.

The vehicle belonging to the Edge of Woods resident also later was found, said Lauren Johnson, a New Albany police clerk.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 28 at Grate Park Drive and Gilg Street.

* A 35-year-old Columbus man was cited for possession of an open container of alcohol after a traffic stop at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 27 at Johnstown Road and state Route 161 westbound.

* A 42-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested for OVI after police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 27 at Beech Road Southwest and Morse Road Southwest.

* Theft from a vehicle was reported at 6:44 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 6700 block of Bevelhymer Road. Several debit cards and $300 in cash were reported stolen.

* A 29-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of schedule I or II controlled substances after a traffic stop at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 8400 block of Smiths Mill Road.

* A 33-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for OVI after police stopped him at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 24 at Smith's Mill Road and Fitch Path.

* A 35-year-old Powell man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Sept. 24 at Johnstown Road and Green Chapel Road.

* Officers at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 23 were dispatched to a construction site in the 100 block of Market Street on a report of property damage. A $500 trailer window was broken when a rock was thrown through it.