A 32-year-old Columbus man was arrested for discharging a firearm into a habitation or school and criminal damaging at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 4800 block of Woodthrush Drive, according to Columbus Division of Police reports.

Reports do not indicate whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

In other recent reports from the Northland area:

* A $25,660 Chevy Cruz was stolen between 1:20 and 1:29 a.m. Sept. 29 from the 1900 block of Morse Road.

Merchandise, such as two computers, clothes and a wallet, all of unknown value, were in the car when it was stolen.

* Someone broke into a restaurant at 3:06 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 1200 block of Morse Road and stole the $200 cash box, $171 in cash and three online ordering tablets worth $100 each. An estimated $2,500 in damage was done to the store.

* A $5,000 Buick LeSabre was stolen at 4:21 a.m. Sept. 25 from the 1300 block of Morse Road.

* A $570 handgun was stolen from a car between 11 p.m. Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 1600 block of Slatebrook Lane.

* Between 4 and 6 a.m. Sept. 29, someone broke into a residence in the 1700 block of Bob O Link Bend East and stole $120 worth of alcohol, a $300 TV, an $800 TV, a $10 lampshade, a $1 glass candle warmer and $1 suitcase.

* A man was robbed of $200 at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Street.

* At 3:19 p.m. Sept. 29, a business in the 1500 block of Schrock Road was robbed of $40 from the cash register.

* A man said he was robbed between 11:50 p.m. Sept. 29 and 12:05 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 3300 block of Old Providence Lane.

The victim told police that one suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money while another suspect approached him from behind and took his phone.

The victim stated that suspects took $20 out of his wallet and left.

* A man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend's car was struck in the eyebrow by a stray bullet at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 3300 block of East Seventh Avenue.

Reports did not indicate if the man was transported to the hospital.