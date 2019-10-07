An employee of a car-rental business said he was assaulted by an angry customer at 4:35 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1400 block of Bethel Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The employee told police the suspect became angry because there were no cars immediately available for rent. As the employee was trying to get the man to leave, the man pushed him down. Reports said the victim had no visible injuries and refused medical attention.

In other recent incident repoprts from the area:

* A woman said she believed a cleaning-service employee who was in her apartment at 1 p.m. June 4, stole a $1,200 gold watch.

The woman, who lives in the 1000 block of Merrimar Circle North, reported the theft at 1 p.m. Sept. 27, when she noticed the watch missing.

The victim told police no one else had been in her residence unsupervised since the cleaning service.

The victim said she contacted the cleaning service but the company refused to give her any information about the employee, police said.

* A $20,000 Honda Civic, containing a $50 phone, a $100 computer and various credit cards and identification was stolen at 10:25 a.m. Sept 25 from the 6400 block of Reflections Drive.

The victim, who did not live at the residence, said he had spent the night with the suspect. When he awoke, his belongings and vehicle were gone.

The victim called his cellphone number, and the witness answered and said she would return shortly. When he tried again, the phone was turned off and the victim called police.

* A man said he was robbed of $300 and a $700 wristwatch at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

The man said he and another man agreed to sell his watch to another man. When they met, the suspect pulled out a gun and took the victim's merchandise.