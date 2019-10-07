Although the anticipated start of construction is two years away, the Ohio Department of Transportation is providing details and soliciting public comment regarding a project to make improvements at the intersection of state Route 104 and White Road in Jackson Township.

The project "is in the pipeline" with construction expected to begin at the end of 2021, said Brooke Ebersole, a spokeswoman with ODOT's District 6 office.

ODOT will hold an open house regarding the project from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Community of Christ Grove City, 1255 Stringtown Road.

Attendees will be able to view the proposed plans for the project, ask questions and give their feedback, Ebersole said.

There will be no formal presentation, she said.

The project will be designed to address safety concerns at the intersection, Ebersole said.

ODOT identified the intersection as a location for a potential improvement project based on an analysis of crash statistics from 2012 to 2016, Ebersole said.

The project was initiated in 2017 once a strategy to improve the intersection was identified, she said.

The improvements will include widening a portion of state Route 104, adding a northbound left-turn lane at the intersection of state Route 104 and White Road, replacing a culvert on the north side of the intersection and repaving the intersection area, she said.

At least one lane of traffic in both directions will remain open throughout the project, except for a 30-day period during the culvert replacement work when state Route 104 will be closed between Stringtown and White Road, Ebersole said.

The plan is to have a detour that would direct motorists to use state Route 665, Interstate 71 and state Route 104 (Frank Road) during the road closure, she said. Local traffic will be able to use Stringtown Road, Buckeye Parkway and White Road to avoid the closed area.

Jackson Township officials have been petitioning ODOT for a traffic light and other improvements at the intersection for many years, trustee David Burris said.

"This is my 22th year as a trustee and this is something we've been talking about since I've been on the board," he said. "We've sent letters to ODOT a number of times. It's an intersection that's pretty dangerous and we'll really pleased that this project is being planned.

"We had a fatal accident at the site about 15 years ago when a woman's car was hit head on by a dump truck," Burris said. "There's too many accidents there and we don't want to see another fatality."

The main problem is a dip in the roadway that makes it difficult for motorists to see oncoming southbound traffic, he said.

Because 104 is a state route, only the state can authorize and construct a road improvement project, Burris said.

Those are who not able to attend the open house may submit questions or comments to project manager Eric Kletrovetz by calling 740-833-8248 or via email at eric.kletrovetz@dot.ohio.gov. Comments will be accepted through Nov. 10.

All materials that will be presented and distributed at the Oct. 10 open house will be posted by the meeting date at tinyurl.com/y23bboc6.

The project will cost just under $1 million and will be fully funded by ODOT, Ebersole said.

