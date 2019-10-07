A 26-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado, woman was arrested on several drug-related charges shortly after 3:44 a.m. Sept. 26 in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

According to police reports, the woman faces multiple charges, including possession of cocaine and LSD.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

* Police arrested a 58-year-old Columbus man on petty-theft charges after being called to a hobby store in the 6400 block of East Main Street shortly after 5:40 p.m. Sept. 25.

* A 33-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 1:20 a.m. Sept 24 on charges including possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse instruments after police responded to a suspicious car in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 34-year-old resident of the 6600 block of Forrester Way reported more than $500 worth of power tools were stolen from an open garage between 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and 6:30 a.m. Sept. 24.

* Police arrested a 49-year-old Canal Winchester woman for OVI at a restaurant in the 2400 block of Brice Road shortly after 1:38 a.m. Sept. 16.