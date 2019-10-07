Sunrise Academy High School, a proposed high school of the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus, is on the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission’s Oct. 10 agenda.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way.

Commission members Sept. 12 tabled the Islamic Society’s request for a conditional-use-permit, which would be required for the proposed school to occupy the building it owns at 5677 Scioto Darby Road, adjacent to Sunrise Academy at 5657 Scioto Darby Road, a chartered K-8 Islamic school that opened in 1996.

Commission members, citing concerns of traffic congestion, parking capacity and pedestrian safety agreed to table to application until Oct. 10 at the request of the applicant, the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus.

Commission members Sept. 12 asked the applicant to work with Hilliard staff members to address the concerns before the Oct. 10 meeting.

