Urban Meyer's Pint House is one of the latest additions to the Bridge Park section of Dublin.

Taking over the 9,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ram Restaurant & Brewery, the restaurant at 6632 Longshore St. is a collaboration between the former Ohio State University football coach and Chris Corso of Corso Ventures, a local food and beverage company that owns several entertainment destinations, including Forno Kitchen + Bar in the Short North.

"Before I thought about putting my name on anything, I wanted it to be first class," Meyer said. "And everything (Corso) does is first class."

Meyer said he expects the restaurant to be a central location for cancer fundraising by him and his wife, Shelley. On Sept. 26, the night before the restaurant officially opened, the space was host to the Urban and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research. By 7 p.m., the goal of $80,000 was surpassed by about $20,000.

The restaurant is dedicated to food, drink, revelry and the Buckeyes. The 7-0 Room, the name reflecting Meyer's record against the University of Michigan, is one of three private dining areas in the space.

Meyer joins a long list of American sports figures who have put their name on a dining spot, including Don Shula, Mike Ditka, Michael Jordan and Eddie George.

Shelley Meyer said she and her husband won't be absentee owners; they plan to be at the Pint House when they can, even though Urban Meyer is a commentator for Fox Sports and appears on the Big Ten Network.

"I want to come here and hang out," she said.

Corso echoed the expectation, saying of Urban Meyer, "I think he is going to be here a lot."

Corso said it's no secret the former coach is a fan of several of his restaurants, so the menu at the Pint House blends the best dishes from each of the others. It is upscale and casual, offering such dishes as linguini and clams, Ohio-raised chicken, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, ahi tuna tacos and skillet macaroni and cheese.

Few dishes exceed $19.

An array of spirits, signature cocktails, specialty drinks, wine and beer can be ordered.

High-definition TV screens are found throughout the bi-level space.

"We offer a little different experience -- high-energy environment, high-energy food, high-energy sports TV -- but we're still a restaurant," Corso said. "This really is a pint house 2.0 -- this is an accelerated version."

Kitchen hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays through Sundays.

Columbus Food Adventures is offering an All Dessert Tour in the Short North.

Among the stops are Quinci Emporium, 688 N. High St., for its Italian pastries, and The Pearl, 641 N. High St., for house-made signature pies. A cocktail accompaniment is included but optional for those who don't want a drink or are younger than age 21. Part of the tour includes exploring the neighborhood's newest art.

The dessert tours start at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and will last approximately 21/2 hours.

The first date for the new tour is Saturday, Oct. 12. The cost is $58. Tickets are available online at columbusadventures.com.

Caspian Restaurant has replaced Zaika Gyro & Kebabs at 4989 Cleveland Ave. in north Columbus.

The full-service restaurant features dishes uncommon in central Ohio, such as ghormeh (sabzi stew), chicken fesenjan (chicken in a pomegranate sauce with walnuts), baghali polo with lamb shank and zereshk polo (chicken served with basmati rice, barberries and saffron).

Most entrees cost $15 to $17.

Victoria Nemati is the restaurant's chef and owner.

