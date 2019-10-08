Bexley police said a resident on the first block of North Merkle Avenue reported someone stole her garage door opener and sunglasses from her car that was parked on the street between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Her garage door also was opened and a bicycle was stolen, reports stated.

In other recent incident reports from the Bexley police department:

* A resident on the 2700 block of Bellwood Avenue reported someone unlocked the rear bedroom window of his house Sept. 24, entered the house and stole several items.

* A resident on the 800 block of College Avenue reported that on Sept. 29, the license plates to a vehicle he sold were stolen off of his front porch.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported that on Sept. 26, a suspect stole two bottles of detergent. A description of the suspect was not provided.

* A resident on the 800 block of Grandon Avenue reported someone stole two packages from her front porch between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.