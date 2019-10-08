A 28-year-old Columbus man was arrested on theft charges at 12:53 p.m. Sept. 23 at a business in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

According to the Dublin Police Department incident report, the man is accused of stealing for theft for stealing a $350 figurine.

The theft was recorded on security video. The man met with police on Sept. 26 at the Dublin Justice Center and returned the property. He was charged with petty theft.

In other recent incident reports:

* Tools worth $1,550 were reported stolen at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 25 from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Upper Metro Place.

* A wallet, credit cards and personal documents totaling $100 in property value were reported stolen at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 24 from a vehicle in the 4600 block of Bridle Path Lane. Credit-card misuse also was reported.

* Fraudulent activity using a stolen debit card was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Blakeford Drive.

* A 32-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Sept. 23 in the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A 22-year-old woman was charged with theft Sept. 23 in the 6700 block of Perimeter Loop.

* A forged prescription was reported at 9:12 a.m. Sept. 23 by representatives of a business in the 300 block of West Bridge Street.

* Motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 23 in the 6300 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

* A 36-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were charged with domestic violence-simple assault Sept. 22 in the 6500 block of Ballantrae Place.

* Personal bags, an identification card, clothing and $20 in cash, for a total property value of $70, were reported stolen at 3:26 p.m. Sept. 21 from the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A 37-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Sept. 21 in the 7100 block of Sawmill Road.

* Motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 20 in the 6400 block of Old Avery Road.