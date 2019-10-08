Did you know financial literacy is a required course for graduation in Dublin City Schools?

The district's Business Advisory Council provides insights into the workforce needs of private sector businesses to the district's leadership during monthly meetings throughout the school year.

Membership includes many local business leaders representing a variety of business types and sizes. For years, the group had consistently identified basic financial skills needed to be taught to all students before graduation.

The idea of a financial literacy course also came from feedback from our community during our social studies curriculum review.

Our Board of Education took that input seriously and we are now in year three of a course titled Personal Finance/Financial Literacy which must be taken as a junior or a senior.

This course explores the fundamentals of economics/financial literacy that guides individuals, corporations and various levels of government as they make decisions regarding the use of limited resources.

More specifically, it examines the ability of individuals to use knowledge and skills to manage personal financial resources such as working, earning, financial responsibility, money management, saving, investing, credit, debt and risk management more effectively.

These concepts are taught in depth using a variety of methods. Students log-in to the daily/weekly agenda through the district learning management system.

From that location, students access the learning plan for each unit of study along with related materials.

This includes research-based projects, interactive computer financial simulations, guided teacher/student instruction, face-to-face group work, community discussion boards, and more.

The goal is for all students to understand and pursue financial stability in life.

Financial literacy is specifically identified in the Dublin City Schools Profile of a Graduate as a key knowledge concept students need to learn before graduating.

The profile continues to evolve and guide classroom level work during the 2019-20 school year and is woven into the district goals.

We've mentioned the Profile several times already this school year and will continue to discuss its evolution with you as we move through the school year.

Teaching students about financial literacy is simply the right thing to do, and of course, we need our parents' help in this endeavor.

While general concepts can be taught in the classroom, it takes all of us, as it always does, to ensure our graduates will head out into the world prepared for the challenges of life. Providing a solid base of academic and life skills will serve them well and give them an excellent chance to succeed.

Dublin City School District Superintendent Todd Hoadley, Ph.D., submitted the From the Superintendent's Desk column.