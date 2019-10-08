At 8:39 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street, a man told Columbus police he was approached by another man who demanded the victim's money.

The victim gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect left the scene

In other recent Columbus incident reports from the area:

* A $1,200 concrete saw was stolen from a work van between midnight and 6 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 200 block of East Jenkins Avenue.

The van sustained an estimated $400 in damage, reports said.

* A $10,000 pickup truck was stolen between 9 p.m. Sept 27 and 8 a.m. Sept. 28 from a vehicle-rental business in the 1200 block of Parsons Avenue.

* A $1,500 SUV was stolen between 10 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m. Sept. 29 from the 300 block of Mithoff Street.

* More than $3,000 worth of construction equipment was reported stolen between Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. Oct. 1 from a residence in the 100 block of East Mithoff Street.

* A man told police that at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 1, he saw someone rummaging through his car in the 800 block of South High Street. A rear passenger window was broken, but the victim said he didn't witness the suspect breaking it. Nothing apparently was stolen, but the vehicle sustained $200 in damage, according to reports.