A Groveport Madison High School teacher resigned Oct. 7 after being placed on administrative leave Oct. 4 regarding allegations of engaging in inappropriate contact with a student, according to an Oct. 7 statement from the school district.

The female teacher had been with the school since August 2018 as a business teacher, according to documents provided by the district.

According to the district’s statement, she was placed on leave after “allegation of conduct unbecoming of a coach/educator” and “allegation of improper relationship/physical contact with a student.”

“Groveport Madison Schools takes allegations of this nature very seriously, and we have taken immediate action,” the statement read. “The staff member was immediately placed on leave pending the conclusion of internal and police investigations.”

The teacher submitted her resignation letter Oct. 7, and her resignation was effective immediately, according to district documents.

She was directed to avoid contact with students or any other staff members without written approval from the superintendent, according to district documents.

The school district also noted it has informed authorities, including police and Franklin County Children Services.

Because the school is in Obetz, the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Obetz Police Department. The department confirmed it is investigating the case but that no charges had been filed as of Oct. 8.

