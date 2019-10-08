Hilliard police arrested a 32-year-old Dublin man for trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and a 37-year-old Delaware man for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in a parking lot on the 4800 block of Blazer Parkway in Dublin.

The Dublin man sold Oxycodone to the Delaware man in the parking lot, observed by a Hilliard detective, according to a Franklin County affidavit.

The Delaware man was issued a summons and the Dublin man was arrested, according to records.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A semi-automatic handgun worth $700 was reported stolen between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 from the 5000 block of Northwest Parkway.

* A hammer drill worth $150 was reported stolen between 9:30 p.m. Sept. 25 and 9 a.m. Sept. 26 from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

* A license plate was reported stolen between 2 and 7 a.m.Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Wallington Drive.

* Lowe's gift cards worth $250 were reported stolen Sept. 30. The theft occurred between noon Sept. 25 and noon Sept. 27from the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* Police responded to two separate and unrelated incidents of assault at two high schools.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of assault after fighting with two other students, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, police said.

The 15-year-old girl pushed and struck one girl and pulled the hijab off the head of another girl, police said, at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 26 at Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Road.

Two 14-year-old girls were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct after getting into a fight at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.