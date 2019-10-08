The death of a 59-year-old man inside his Circle Drive residence is not considered suspicious, but the Hilliard Division of Police is continuing to investigate, Sgt. Kris Settles said Oct. 8.

He said officers are looking into why the man’s car was found in north Columbus.

Police identified the decedent as Robert M. Griffith, 59, who lived on Circle Drive.

A woman related to the man found Griffith about 11 a.m. Oct. 4, Settles said.

Norwich Township medics responded but did not enter the residence, Norwich Township fire Chief Jeff Warren said.

Griffith was pronounced dead at the residence, Settles said.

Officers found no signs of forced entry at the residence, he said.

Hilliard police asked for Columbus police to search for the man’s vehicle, and it was found on McGuffey Road, Settles said. That’s about a 25- to 30-minute drive from his residence, according to Google Maps.

The cause of death is yet undetermined as police await a toxicology report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Settles said.

Two to three days might have passed between the time neighbors last recalled seeing Griffith outside and when the family member found his body, Settles said.

