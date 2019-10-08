On a midwinter's night in an ancient inn on the Thames, an extraordinary event takes place.

As the regulars are telling stories to while away the dark hours, a stranger bursts in carrying a child's body. Hours later, the girl stirs and returns to life.

Many try to solve the puzzle of the girl who died and lived again, yet as the days pass the mystery only deepens.

You can reserve "Once Upon a River," written by Diane Setterfield, at worthingtonlibraries.org. If you would like to know what library staff thought about the book, head to the library's website, worthingtonlibraries.org, where you can read a brief review written by Jeff Regensburger, one of the library's building managers, for a book recommendation feature called Staff Picks.

Although Setterfield's book is an adult read, you'll find staff reviews of books for all ages on the library's homepage as well as on the Staff Picks page (under the Borrow tab at the top of the homepage).

In addition to Staff Picks, there are other ways library staff can help you find the perfect book.

Consider taking part in an upcoming Find Your Next Great Read event. Once a quarter you can "meet" staff on the library's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/worthingtonlibraries), and get instant recommendations for future favorites when you post the titles of the last three books you've read.

The next program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

You can also send an email or instant message from the library's website (you'll get a reply in 12 to 24 hours), call 614-807-2626 or stop in at any library location.

At the library website, visitors also can find specialized reading lists.

Browse Title lists (they're also under the Borrow tab) to find great reads for babies, children and teens, with convenient links to the catalog so you can easily reserve recommendations.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.