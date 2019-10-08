Let the face melting begin.
“Fiery Death w/ Hate Sausage,” unofficially dubbed the hottest pizza in the world, will be featured Oct. 17-20 exclusively at Mikey’s Late Night Slice, 268 S. Fourth St. in downtown Columbus.
A slice is $4.50.
A tongue-scorching trio of peppers -- Carolina reaper, Trinidad scorpion and bhut jolokia, otherwise known as ghost pepper -- comes atop each slice.
In addition, a Fiery Punishment contest will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Fourth Street location.
The first eight contestants who sign up and pay a $5 entry fee will race to eat three slices of “Fiery Death” and a raw Carolina reaper pepper. The contest rules also require them to stay seated for five minutes afterwards, with no additional food or drink. Spectators are admitted free.
The first-place winner receives $100 gift card to Mikey’s, while second place earns the contestant two concert tickets from PromoWest Productions.
“They’re a special breed of people, but they know what they’re getting into,” said Jason Biundo, chief creative officer for Mikey’s Late Night Slice.
