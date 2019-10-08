Recently approved restrictions on left turns at the Four Corners intersection in downtown Powell went into effect earlier this week.

In August, Powell City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to extend the time frame for restricted left turns at the intersection of Olentangy and Liberty streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The previous restriction was from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Signs with the new hours were set for installation earlier this week, weather permitting.

The measure is in line with the Keep Powell Moving initiative to improve traffic flow and walkability in downtown Powell.

Police Chief Steve Hrytzik reiterated that goal as enforcement of the new restrictions begins.

Hrytzik said his officers are prepared to and capable of enforcing the new restrictions when violated. He said the first week after signs go up, the intersection will be heavily monitored, to be followed by a week of heavy enforcement, with intensified patrols focusing on warnings.

"The goal (of enforcement) is education and changing behavior," he said. "We hope to change behavior by stopping and giving a warning."

Enforcement of the new restrictions via citation will be officers' focus beginning the third week after signs are installed, Hrytzik said.

"We have taken a number of steps the past few years to improve traffic flow in downtown Powell," said City Manager Steve Lutz. "Staff will continue to evaluate the intersection to see how this change impacts traffic flow."

