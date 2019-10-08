The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a moving van stolen in Columbus was found abandoned and damaged, with its engine running, at Summer Boulevard and Cloverdale Drive in Berlin Township at 2:42 p.m. Sept. 24.

Columbus police said the vehicle was used in a burglary targeting tobacco products. An empty cigarette rack was found in the vehicle, reports said.

In other recent sheriff's reports:

* A cellphone and a sous vide cooker, together worth $1,095, were stolen from a business in the 8900 block of Lake Ridge Drive in a theft reported at 2:07 p.m. Sept. 27.

* Tools valued at $397 were stolen from a business in the 8700 block of Owenfield Drive in an incident reported at 10:44 a.m. Sept. 26.

* A garage heater and an air purifier, together worth $829, were stolen from a business in the 7200 block of Graphics Way in a theft reported at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 19.

In recent Powell police reports:

* Packages were reported stolen from the porch of a residence in the 7600 block of Spring Garden Lane at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 26.

A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence in the 7700 block of the same street at 9:52 a.m. Sept. 27.

* A resident of the 100 block of Church Court reported an identity theft at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 23.

* A resident of the 8300 block of Trail Lake Drive reported an identity theft at 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25.

* Property was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Village Club Drive in a theft reported at 10:41 a.m. Sept. 25.