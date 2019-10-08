Whitehall police arrested a 59-year-old Whitehall woman for robbery, a second-degree felony, after officers were dispatched to First Community Bank, 4300 E. Broad St., at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 30.

Officers were on their way to the bank in response to a panic alarm when they were informed a robbery had occurred, reports said.

Three employees gave police an account of the robbery.

Employees told police a woman entered the bank and walked directly to a coffee pot near the front window. An employee told the woman there was no coffee and offered her water, according to reports.

The woman asked for and received a deposit slip and then told the employee she forgot her deposit and left the bank.

The woman returned and wrote on the deposit slip and then handed it to a teller.

The teller told police the woman wrote, "Need cash please. Thanks. $3,000.00 Now! Won't hurt anyone" on the slip.

The teller told the woman she did not have that much money and the woman replied "OK," reports said.

The woman then told the teller she wanted "yellow ones," referring to stacks of $100 bills wrapped with yellow bands, according to reports.

The teller gave the woman $2,000 in $100 bills and the woman left the bank, walking west on East Broad Street, police said.

The woman was described as wearing a pink jacket, black pants, red glasses and a blue hat. Police found the woman in front of an East Broad Street business, where she was taken into custody without incident, police said. Officers found the glasses and hat in her purse and a pink jacket in a nearby trash can, according to reports.

The woman was taken to the Whitehall police department and later transported to the Franklin County jail.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road; at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26 on the 4000 block of East Main Street; at 8:35 p.m. Sept. 28 on the 4000 block of Doney Street; at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on the 100 block of Midcliff Drive; and at 1:45 a.m. Oct. 2 on the 3500 block of East Main Street.

* Thefts were reported at 1:55 a.m. Sept. 25 on the 5300 block of Gatehouse Drive; at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 26 on the 4400 block of Josephus Lane; at 8:10 p.m. Sept. 26 on the 900 block of Rose Place; at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 27 on the 600 block of South Yearling Road; at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 27 on the 3900 block of Doney Street; at 11:20 a.m. Sept. 30 on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; and at 10:25 p.m. Sept. 30 on the 4700 block of Shell Court South.

* An assault was reported at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 2 on the 200 block of Saint Christopher Lane.

* Property destruction was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 25 on the 4700 block of Kae Avenue; at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 27 on the 3900 block of Beechbank Road; at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 28 on the 900 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 2 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.