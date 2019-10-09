Wright-Patt Credit Union’s next scheduled central Ohio location will be in Reynoldsburg.

Reynoldsburg’s planning commission Oct. 3 approved plans for a 2,800-square-foot location that will include automated teller kiosks.

The branch of the Dayton-based credit union is planned for commercially zoned land at 6523 E. Main St., between Beeler Drive and Crest Road. It will be Wright-Patt’s sixth central Ohio location.

A vacant retail building on the property already has been demolished to make way for the credit union.

No opening date has been announced.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews