Six candidates vying for Hilliard City Council in the Nov. 5 general election attended a “Meet the Candidates” night Oct. 9 at the Joint Safety Services Building.

The Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event.

The candidates for three open council seats are Democrats Tina Cottone, Deryck Richardson II and Cynthia Vermillion and thee Republicans Pete Marsh, Bob Stepp and Omar Tarazi.

Incumbents Marsh and Tarazi were appointed.

During the two-hour candidates night, each candidate was allotted 90 seconds for opening and closing statements and, in between, fielded questions submitted by residents that included the construction of a new recreation center, affordable housing and improving relationships with the school district and townships.

ThisWeek Community News recorded the candidates’ closing statements, as well as Marsh’s explanation in response to a question from Vermillion about the tenets of Issue 25, one of two charter-amendment issues on the ballot.

The entire video is expected to be posted on the Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube channel.

