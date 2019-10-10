Hilliard traffic engineers will meet with staff from Sunrise Academy to finalize plans for a proposed high school at 5677 Scioto Darby Road.

“I’d rather it be sooner than later,” Mayor Don Schonhardt, also a member of the commission, said Oct. 10 before the applicant, the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus, asked for and received a continuation until the commission’s Nov. 14 meeting.

The application initially was heard Sept. 12 and was postponed to Oct. 10.

Sunrise Academy looks to add 32 parking spaces at 5677 Scioto Darby Road, currently the site of a Hometown Urgent Care.

The Islamic Society purchased the property in February, according to property records.

Within the next three weeks, the school plans to move about 75 students -- those in grades 6 to 8 and two freshman -- into that building, according to Mona Salti, principal of Sunrise Academy.

A previously approved conditional-use permit allows for it, according to city planner John Talentino.

But another conditional-use permit is required for any additional students to occupy other parts of the building, Talentino said.

The 32 additional parking spaces and plans for traffic flows between the two schools (Sunrise Academy, which opened in 1996 as a K-8 school would continue as a K-5 school) did not appear sufficient to assuage the concern of commission members.

Chairman Scott Movshin said he remains concerned that although current changes solved traffic flow, additional students are expected.

“You’re a victim of your own success,” said Schonhardt, who suggested additional time is needed to add limits on the conditional-use permit, such as capping the number of parking permits issued to students at the future high school.

"(If you wait), I think you’ll get the decision you’re looking for,” Schonhardt said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

====

Previous story

Sunrise Academy heads to Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 10

Sunrise Academy High School, a proposed high school of the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus, is on the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission’s Oct. 10 agenda.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way.

Commission members Sept. 12 tabled the Islamic Society’s request for a conditional-use-permit, which would be required for the proposed school to occupy the building it owns at 5677 Scioto Darby Road, adjacent to Sunrise Academy at 5657 Scioto Darby Road, a chartered K-8 Islamic school that opened in 1996.

Commission members, citing concerns of traffic congestion, parking capacity and pedestrian safety agreed to table to application until Oct. 10 at the request of the applicant, the Islamic Society of Greater Columbus.

Commission members Sept. 12 asked the applicant to work with Hilliard staff members to address the concerns before the Oct. 10 meeting.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo