Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Oct. 10-17.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn yoga in an outdoor setting.

Photo Group: Travel Photography, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can hear about and see pictures from a group member's trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

Full Hunter's Moon Hike, 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Ranger Station. Guests can take a 4-mile hike through fields and forests.

Darby Creek Fall Cycle, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how the fall leaf cycle supports life in the creek.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

The Big Sit, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 and 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can count birds at the feeders to collect data that helps scientists learn about bird populations.

Who Lives Here?, 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 1-mile walk to look for animal homes.

Preschoolers: Critter Camouflage, 10 to 11 a.m. 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children ages 3-5 can wear costumes and learn how animals disguise themselves.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Baby Bat's Lullaby, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills with a story, activity and walk.

Walk the Creek, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Nature Center. Visitors can take a walk through the woodland creek.

Photo Prowl, 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Nature Center. Adults can photograph the park's fall colors.

Firemaking, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn different ways to make a fire, including with flint and steel.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Go Nuts, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Shelter House. Guests can learn about nuts and seeds on a short hike and make a buckeye necklace to take home.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Families: Lantern Stroll, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 5 and older can carry lanterns on a 1-mile hike on the Dripping Rock Trail.

Creature Feature: Reptiles and Amphibians, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3 and older can meet education animals and learn how the park takes care of them.

Howl at the Moon Dog Hike, 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Nature Center. Guests and dogs can take a 3.5-mile hike. Dogs must be leashed.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Fall Color Walk, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests ages 50 and older can take a walk through Inniswood to see the park's fall colors.

Wild Ones: The Invisible Forest, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Innis House. Guests ages 18 and older can join Andrea Jaeger to learn how saving land can protect biodiversity.

Wellness in the Gardens: Yoga, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Education Pavilion. Joy Lawrence, registered yoga teacher and licensed massage therapist of Pure Joy Massage and Yoga, will present a gentle hatha yoga class. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and to bring a yoga mat.

Meet the Artists, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Innis House. Visitors can meet artists Bruce and Kelly Miller and view their photography.

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Herb Garden. Guests can talk with members of the Herb Society of America.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Fast-Paced Adult Full Moon Hike, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests ages 18 and older can take a fast-paced 2.8-mile hike along gravel, paved and natural-surface trails.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Scavenger Hunt, 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at the Farmhouse. Guests can search the farm for scavenger hunt items.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Barking and Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Confluence Area. Guests can pick up breakfast snacks for people and dogs, then take a 2.5-mile walk.

Metro Five-0 Level 3: A Forest Walk, 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Confluence Area. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk through the creekside forest and discover how animals and plants prepare for winter.

Preschoolers: Growly Critters, 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Confluence Area. Children ages 3-5 can learn about predators, including bears and bobcats, through games and activities.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

