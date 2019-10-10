Residents should keep their eyes open for temporary road closures due to Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, about a dozen Democratic hopefuls will meet at Otterbein University for the fourth candidates debate. The Democratic National Committee announced that Otterbein would play host to the fourth debate in September.

Leading up to the debate, which is estimated to bring thousands of people to the college campus, 1 S. Grove St., the city of Westerville has announced road closures and parking restrictions for certain roads.

The city's website lists the following road closures from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Main Street from Knox to North West Street

Grove Street from Park to Home Streets

Home Street between State and North West Streets

Parking will not be allowed on the following streets from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16:

North West Street

West Broadway Avenue (no parking from Oct. 8 to 16)

Vine Street

Home Street (restricted access)

Executive Court and Directors Court

City Hall Parking Lot (behind 21 S. State St.)

Vine Street from East College to Park Street

Park Street from Otterbein to State

In addition, the residential streets of Sunset Drive, Martin Drive and West Broadway Avenue will be closed. Residents who live on those streets should carry an identification or utility bill for proof of address for access, according to the city's website.

Shops in Uptown Westerville will have extended hours Monday, Oct. 14, and Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to the city's website.

The debate will air on CNN CNN International, CNN en Espanol and stream live on cnn.com and nytimes.com. It will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Marc Lacey of The New York Times.

For additional updates, go to www.westerville.org/debate.

aarmbruster@thisweeknews.com

@AbbyArmbruster