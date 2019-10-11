This week’s Central Ohio Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week” focuses on identity theft, which occurred in Genoa Township.

On Sept. 26, a man entered the Fifth Third Bank in Genoa Township, posing as a victim who owns a Florida business with a branch in Cincinnati. The man withdrew $4,000 cash from a business account and then filled out another counter check and withdrew an additional $3,000. The man presented a fake Florida ID with someone else's information. It is possible that this individual has committed at least two other similar offenses with the businesses residing in the Cincinnati area. Surveillance photos of the suspect are available on the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers website, www.stopcrime.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to our website at www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.

