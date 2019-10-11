Delaware police said a credit card belonging to a resident of the 100 block of West Winter Street was used to make fraudulent purchases at several stores outside Ohio.

The value of the purchases totaled about $8,400 in the incident, reported at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 30.

In a similar theft, a resident of the 600 block of Acme Road lost around $605 when a credit card was used to make fraudulent purchases in Canton.

The incident was reported at 3:22 p.m. Oct. 6.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A small amount of change was stolen during a residential burglary on the 200 block of Penick Avenue, reported at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 5.

* Charges will be forwarded to the Delaware County Juvenile Court after a juvenile reportedly admitted to stealing beef jerky from a store on the 100 block of West William Street at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 3.

* A pickup truck valued at $22,360 was stolen from a business on the 1700 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 3 p.m. Sept. 30.