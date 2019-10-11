Walk the hallways of the Ohio Statehouse at night while hearing spooky tales at one of its haunted tours starting Friday, Oct. 18.

ThisWeek Community News got a preview of the haunted tours as the eighth stop on the "Hidden Gems around central Ohio" video series. Previous stops include the Ohio School of Falconry, the cemetery for the former state psychiatric hospital, the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, the American Whistle Corp., a Central Ohio Symphony performance, the Anthony-Thomas Candy Co. and the Akiba Arcade.

The tours last about 45 minutes and are led by a guide carrying a lantern. Although the tours have been a part of the Statehouse for about 20 years, the tour routes or features change each year for a new experience, said Dayna Jalkanen, deputy director of museum and education at the Statehouse.

One of this year's new additions is a video in which Statehouse employees share their experiences involving ghosts, odd sounds or paranormal activity, Jalkanen said.

Attendees will have activities that include a photo booth, an art activity or the option of leaving a note for a Statehouse ghost named Charlie, Jalkanen said.

The Statehouse was completed in 1861 and is one of the oldest state capitols that still functions as a government building, Jalkanen said.

In addition, the museum shop will be open later for attendees to stop by before or after their tour.

Although the themed tours are available for the Halloween season, the regular Statehouse tours often feature a story or two about paranormal experiences that have occurred in the Statehouse, Jalkanen said. Free guided tours occur from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays.

The haunted tours will run Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Each night, tours begin at 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The tours are recommended for ages 9 and up.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for children.

Tickets may be purchased at statehouseshop.com, by calling 614-728-9234 or by visiting the Statehouse Museum Shop on the ground floor of the Ohio Statehouse.

