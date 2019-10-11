Delaware County Treasurer Jon Peterson, a Republican who also served as the county’s auditor and as a state legislator during three decades, died Oct. 10.

Peterson, 65, had been battling some health issues in recent years, said Jane Hawes, spokeswoman for the Delaware County commissioners.

Peterson is survived by his wife, Melissa, and daughters, Emily and Hannah, who all reside in Delaware. Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday night.

