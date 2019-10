The Hilliard InterSchool PTO will serve as host to a Meet the Candidates Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the auxiliary commons at Hilliard Bradley High School, 2800 Walker Road.

The event is open to the public.

Five candidates are vying for two open seats on the Hilliard Board of Education: incumbent Nadia Long and challengers Jon Parker-Jones, Brian Morgan, Brian Perry and Stasi Trout.

Incumbent Heather Keck is not seeking reelection.

-- Kevin Corvo/ThisWeek