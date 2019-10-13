At the southwest corner of Front Street and Civic Center Drive is a quaint, red-brick, castle-like structure facing Bicentennial Park.

Built in 1860 on land that formerly held the original Ohio Penitentiary, it served the community for many years as the Columbus Arsenal.

Situated adjacent to the “feeder” branch of the Ohio and Erie Canal to simplify the arrival and departure of arms and supplies, the building served national and state military needs until the 1970s. Then it was transferred to the city of Columbus to become the Cultural Arts Center that it is today.

But the military history of the building lingers on.

Those who enter through its large iron gates into a courtyard enclosed by high brick walls might notice a small enclosure containing a brass bell. It was taken from a warship called the USS Columbus.

Several American warships have borne the name of Christopher Columbus. He was the one-time “Admiral of the Ocean Sea,” who came across a “new world” and thought he had found India.

Obviously, it was not India. Undeterred, Columbus made several more voyages and other discoveries.

Liked or disliked – and he was both – Columbus was a memorable fellow, and his name would find its way to American warships for many years.

The first American warship to be named for Columbus was built in Philadelphia in 1774 as a commercial vessel originally called the Sally. In November 1775, the ship was purchased by a newly formed Continental Navy, renamed the Columbus and set sail under the command of Capt. Abraham Whipple.

Crewed by 220 officers and men, the Columbus carried 28 guns. The ship participated in a number of actions along the New England coast.

In 1776, it captured five prize ships, until cornered in a cove by a full British squadron. Unable to escape, the crew stripped the sails and rigging and left. The ship was burned by the British.

The second American naval vessel to be named for Columbus was far larger. It was a 90-gun “ship of the line” launched in 1819 at the Washington Navy Yard.

Initially, it was the flagship of Commodore William Bainbridge and later went to the Mediterranean. In 1843, the Columbus became the flagship of the Brazil Squadron and served for a year until returning to Baltimore for repairs and refitting.

In 1845, Columbus became the flagship of Commodore James Biddle of the East India Squadron and delivered the first trade agreement between the United States and China. In 1846, the Columbus was recalled with the outbreak of the Mexican War. Unable to serve in operations in California, the ship returned to Norfolk, Virginia, in 1848. The Columbus stayed in service in Norfolk until 1861.

With the outbreak of the Civil War, it was feared the ship might be seized by the Confederacy. On April 20, 1861, it was sunk by departing Union forces.

The third American warship to be named for Columbus also was named for the Ohio city that bears his name.

The third Columbus was a “Baltimore-class” heavy cruiser commissioned in 1944 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Built for World War II, the Columbus had three 8-inch gun turrets, a dozen 5-inch turrets and variety of guns of smaller various sizes.

The Columbus served first as part of the occupation force in Japan at the end of World War II and later saw duty in many other parts of the world.

In 1958, the Columbus, with two other cruisers, was decommissioned and rebuilt as a guided missile cruiser. Launched anew in 1962, it was equipped with a variety of guided missiles and later became capable of launching cruise missiles. Like its predecessors, it served with distinction in many parts of the world.

In 1970, the decision was made to retire the ship from service. The Columbus was sent to scrap in 1977.

The USS Columbus was commissioned July 24, 1993, as a “Los Angeles Class” fast-attack nuclear submarine. Named for the capital city, the Columbus continues to serve today.

When the guided missile cruiser Columbus was decommissioned, the ship’s bell eventually was presented to the capital city. The bell was placed on the grounds of the Arsenal, now the Cultural Arts Center, 139 W. Main St.

Local historian and author Ed Lentz writes the As It Were column for ThisWeek Community News.