All I do in my dreams is entertain.

Every night, sooner or later, I find myself dreaming of preparing for a large get-together. Sometimes it’s Christmas; other times I’m hosting a party. Not infrequently, I’m hosting a party on Christmas.

You’ll think I’m an extrovert, so eager to organize gatherings that I plan them in my dreams, but in fact, I’m an introvert – the kind who counts running into a friend at the supermarket as enough socializing for one week.

I once thought I was the social type, but that was in college, when everyone’s the social type. You have to be if you want any life at all.

I didn’t find out I was an introvert until two apartments after I left the residence hall, when I stopped living three to a bedroom and lived alone for a year. Looking back, it seems I spent most of that year lying on my bed, enjoying the silence.

I didn’t live an entirely quiet life, of course. I did all the social things: went out, attended concerts, camped with friends, went to parties, threw parties. For several years, in fact, my husband and I lived in a house so well-suited to parties we not only had lots of them; we also allowed other people to host their own parties in our place.

When I say that uniformed officers at the door, telling us the neighbors had complained about noise, was almost commonplace, you’ll understand my history. I wasn’t a hermit crab; I was a social crab, not above scuttling sideways to the stereo and cranking up The Who.

Some people, I suppose, go right on through life with the same enthusiasm for groups. When they become parents, they fold their children into their social lives like egg yolks into whites. They take cruises with intimate groups of 56 friends. They celebrate anniversaries en masse. They rent buses.

An acquaintance of my sister and brother-in-law celebrated his birthday by inviting dozens of his closest friends to spend 10 days in Thailand, gathering daily for lectures, music, drinks and talk. I’d sooner spend 10 days trapped in an elevator, as long as the elevator was otherwise empty.

I’m among those who, over time, began avoiding gatherings – and not just Rolling Stones concerts, Times Square on New Year’s Eve and Greyhound trips to the casino. I also mean anything advertised as a “fall festival,” the mall in December and standing in the doughnut-shop line. Listen, I don’t even like coming across the Academy Awards ceremony on television.

In spite of all this self-knowledge, I was surprised to realize that most of my friends are introverts, too. It’s not as if I make people complete a questionnaire before I agree to have coffee. But when I tick down the list, I see I’ve gathered a posse just like me.

There are exceptions, of course. Once I told a friend that he and his wife were both introverts, and his reaction was hilarity crossed with disbelief. He was an introvert, he made clear. His wife was the present-day equivalent of Bob Hope entertaining the troops.

You’re probably concluding I’m a grumpy curmudgeon who doesn’t like anybody, but that’s not true. I like people; I cherish my friends. I love seeing those friends, especially people who are as eager to get back to their books and their beds as I am. (Two such friends, in fact, have a rule: nothing too long, too loud or too late.) Just the other day, my husband and I approached a table at a reception and asked if the two empty chairs were free. The three people already seated gestured for us to sit down.

“Now I suppose we’ll have to be friendly,” one of them said cheerfully.

“We don’t like it any more than you do,” I assured them. That’s when we all knew we’d get along.

Meanwhile, these dreams. What to make of them? Do I subconsciously yearn to socialize? Or does dreaming about dinner menus and guests arriving early and frozen turkey carcasses have to do with anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed?

Not that it matters. I will never go in for constant revelry. I don’t know enough people.

