Each year, Central Crossing High School holds a special event prior to a home football game for youngsters who someday will call the school home.

The eighth annual Comet Carnival was scheduled Oct. 11 before the Comets' game against Dublin Coffman.

The target audience is students in grades K-8, said Valerie Mussi, a Central Crossing English teacher who helps coordinate the event.

"We invite all the students from our feeder schools," she said. "The goal is to give the younger students an introduction to our school and building before they arrive as incoming freshmen. Hopefully, it won't be as intimidating to them after visiting the school when they were younger."

The early peek at CCHS also could help build 'Comet spirit' in students at an early age, Mussi said.

"I'll get letters from parents who tell me their children are in kindergarten and second grade and after coming to the carnival, they're already excited about someday attending Central Crossing," she said.

About 500 youngsters attend the carnival each year, Mussi said.

About 50 adults and 100 Central Crossing students volunteer to help operate the games and other activities at the event, she said.

"It's kind of neat now because a lot of our high school volunteers came to the carnival when they were little," Mussi said. "I think they see themselves in the younger students."

Since its inception, the carnival's offerings have expanded, she said.

"The first year we had about 30 games and now we have 100 games for kids of all ages to play," Mussi said.

This year's gala was scheduled to include a visit from Santa Claus.

"It's never too early to tell Santa your wish list," Mussi said.

The game areas were to include Minute to Win It activities, in which youngsters could win a prize if they accomplished a fun challenge within 60 seconds.

"The challenge could be something like using your nose to push a peanut-butter-covered cotton ball into a basket," Mussi said. "It's a lot of fun to watch."

An Aloha area was to be set up with activities such as a limbo contest.

A patriotic section was planned to give youngsters a chance to write a letter to a soldier stationed overseas and try their luck at games involving the colors red, white and blue.

Organizers also were working to have the 2019 carnival offer an expanded superhero game area and pirate area, Mussi said.

All games featured at the carnivals are free of charge and students can win prizes at each game, she said.

"We set it up so that there are games for all ages, or we adjust a game's requirements to fit the age group," Mussi said.

"A kindergarten student trying a ring-toss game can stand closer to the target and doesn't have to make as many successful throws to get a prize as a middle school student."

The events also include bounce tents and food trucks, she said.

Senior Daisha Lanter was named this year's games and music supervisor.

"One of the biggest things is to have enough people at each game station," she said. "We try to have two or three people working at each game to make sure things run smoothly."

Lanter served as a carnival volunteer for the first time last year.

"I brought my sister (Chloe Brooks), who's 12, to the carnival last year," she said. "She had so much fun. That's what I like about volunteering -- watching the younger kids have fun.

"It already gives them a connection to Central Crossing," Lanter said.

