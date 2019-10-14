A Columbus police officer assigned to direct traffic during a power outage at Morse Road and Indianola Avenue said when he arrived at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 3, he saw a man standing in the roadway. The man told the officer that he had been involved in a minor crash with another man several minutes earlier and had been threatened by him.

The victim told police that when he exited his car to investigate the damage, an argument ensued, and the suspect said, "I'll stick my knife in your throat."

Police spoke to the suspect, who reportedly admitted to making the threat but said the victim first made a similar, obscene comment to him during the argument.

The victim allegedly admitted to making the comment.

The suspect had a pocket knife but told police he did not take it out of his pocket.

No charges were filed in the incident.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Officers responded to the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive at midnight Oct. 5 on a report of an assault.

When they arrived, a man told police he witnessed an argument between two other people.

The man said he attempted to break up the argument when another person who was not involved struck him in the face with a glass bottle and then punched him in the mouth.

The victim refused medical treatment, according to reports.

In a separate report filed about two hours later at the same location, another man said a cellphone worth $900 had been stolen from him.

* Someone removed items described as "rare" from the basement of a home on the 500 block of Acton Road between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5, according to reports.

The stolen items include a painting valued at $1,700, rugs worth $2,300 and posters valued at $350.

The victim told police the items have sentimental value and he suspects a friend or family member of the theft.

Reports said there were no signs of forced entry and the residence has a working alarm system.

* An employee of a business on the 5400 block of North High Street told police a man grabbed her by the neck while taking his identification card back from her at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5.

* Two people told police mail they dropped off Oct. 2 in the mailboxes behind the Beechwold Post Office, 4364 N. High St., had been stolen.

One victim said a check for $279 was stolen, altered and cashed for $977.

A second victim told police her rent check was stolen and altered to be payable to an individual, then deposited at a Columbus ATM.

* An officer working security at 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at a store on the 2800 block of North High Street stopped a man who walked past the checkout area with packaged meat items inside his backpack, reports said.

The man reportedly admitted to the theft of $47 worth of ribs, steaks and ground beef. He was charged with theft and banned from all the store's locations, reports said.

A manager at the same store told police at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 8 that a man left without paying for about $20 worth of meat, cheese and bread.

The suspect was apprehended at North High and East Hudson streets and was banned from all of the store's locations, reports said, with the stolen items returned to the store.

* A man told police someone stole his pickup truck, worth $25,000, from the first block of East Kelso Road at 6:22 a.m. Oct. 5.

The victim said a handgun worth $386 and ammunition worth $10 were inside the truck.

The truck was recovered later that morning in North Linden, but the gun was missing, according to reports.

* Someone stole a laptop computer worth $2,000, a hard drive valued at $450 and a bag worth $60 from a car parked on the first block of East California Avenue between midnight and 5 a.m. Oct. 5, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of Jeffrey Place told police Oct. 8 that a person had called her cellphone hundreds of times at all hours between June 1 and the day of the report.

* The front window of a store on the 2800 block of North High Street reportedly was smashed at 3:46 a.m. Oct. 4.

Damage was estimated at $600, reports said.

* A vehicle parked on the first block of East Torrence Road was ransacked between midnight and 6 a.m. Oct. 6, according to reports.

* An employee of a store on the 3100 block of North High Street told police someone grabbed two cartons of cigarettes, together worth $154, and ran out of the store at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 4.

* A purse and phone charger, each worth $10, were reported stolen from a car parked on the 500 block of Milford Avenue between midnight and 6 a.m. Oct. 5.

* A resident of the 2700 block of Indianola Avenue told police he saw someone steal a car battery worth $100 from his backyard at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 6.