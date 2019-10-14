Schiller Park in Columbus' German Village neighborhood for the second year will be the site for celebrating patient champions of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon.

Schiller will be along the Encore Mile -- mile 10 of the marathon -- featuring patient champions from 2012-18.

The marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and runners are expected to flow through German Village between 8 and 11 a.m.

The German Village portion of the 26.2-mile course follows South Third Street, Reinhard Avenue, Jaeger Street, East Deshler Avenue west to South High Street in the Brewery District.

"The German Village area really goes all out for the marathon, especially the houses along the course," said Morgen Spon, director of community partnerships for Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. "They all come out and cheer and set up tables and make it really special for the neighborhood."

Meanwhile, 168 patient champions -- 24 from each of the past seven years -- and family members are expected to attend the celebration in Schiller Park.

"It's going to be bigger and better than it's ever been," Spon said. "This going to be the biggest turnout for the Encore Mile."

The 2019 Patient Champions, also current or former patients of Nationwide Children's Hospital, will be at 24 of the 26 mile markers on the course, sharing their personal experiences, Spon said. The Angel Mile, in the Brewery District following the Encore Mile, will commemorate those who have died.

Katharine Moore, a trustee of the Friends of Schiller Park organization, said she welcomes runners and Encore Mile honorees to enjoy the neighborhood.

"It is an opportunity for a very different audience to use and enjoy the park," Moore said, "and we always make a special effort to be sure that everything is tidy and welcoming."

