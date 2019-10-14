Gahanna police recently responded to an incident involving a man wearing a tan hat and long black coat who allegedly took liquor bottles from a business on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 6.

The man crossed South Hamilton and was walking south toward Interstate 270, reports said.

An officer found the suspect and transported him to the business where the alleged theft occurred. An employee identified him as the suspect.

The Columbus resident was transported to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* An officer was flagged down at North Hamilton and Clark State roads at 9:21 p.m. Oct. 7 about a woman trying to grab onto passing cars.

* Prescription medication and jewelry were reported stolen from a White Oak Lane residence, according to a report received at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 7.

* A Marrus Drive resident told police her mailbox was stolen, according to a report received at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 7.

* A Green Meadows Drive resident said her son's scooter was stolen, according to a report received at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 6.

* Juveniles were trying to start a fight with other youths in the neighborhood near Royal Manor Elementary School, 299 Empire Drive, according to a report received at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 6.

* A caller advised that someone tied red balloons to the sewer grates at Amfield Court and Moorfield Drive, according to a report received at 10:19 a.m. Oct. 6.

* A Chapelfield Road resident reported a car and residence were egged overnight, according to a report received at 3 p.m. Oct. 5.

* A Tresham Road resident told police her driveway was spray-painted with the word liar, according to a report received at 9:56 a.m. Oct. 5.

* A vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a business on the 1300 block of Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 11:09 p.m. Oct. 3.