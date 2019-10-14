Laurie A. Jadwin and Ryan P. Jolley are vying to become Gahanna's next mayor.

Jadwin of Pond Hollow Lane and Jolley of West Johnstown Road received the most votes in the May primary, which also featured council member Stephen Renner as a candidate, to advance to the November election. Questions about Jolley's eligibility recently surfaced as Jeff Mackey, manager of petitions and campaign finance for the Franklin County Board of Elections, sent a copy of Jolley's voting record to Gahanna city attorney Shane Ewald on Sept. 18, according to information from the elections board.

At issue is the charter's Section 3.02, which was amended in 2016.

It states: "The Mayor for two (2) years prior to the date of the Mayor's filing the Mayor's declaration of candidacy for election with the Board of Elections and continuing through the Mayor's term of office shall be a continuous qualified elector of this Municipality."

Candidates for city offices this year had to file candidacy petitions by Feb. 6. If those who disagree with Jolley are correct, Jolley would have to have lived in Gahanna since at least February 2017.

Franklin County Board of Elections voting records show that on May 2, 2017, Jolley cast a provisional ballot from a Blacklick address in Columbus. He filed to run for Gahanna mayor Feb. 6, 2019.

Jolley said he is confident he would meet qualifications for office, if elected, but others disagree based on the city's charter residency requirement.

Ewald said for a successful mayoral candidate to assume the office, he or she must meet all qualifications outlined in the charter.

If Jolley would win, he said, the next city attorney would be required to take action to enforce the charter that could disqualify him and remove him from office.

Mayor Tom Kneeland decided not to seek a second term, saying he would retire next year so he can spend quality time with family and friends and look at the city through a different lens.

ThisWeek Rocky Fork Enterprise posed three questions to each candidate regarding city issues, asking that responses be limited 200 words.

What do you feel is the most important issue facing the city and how would you deal with it as mayor?

Jadwin: With the passage of Issue 12, Gahanna voters have placed their trust in our city leaders to create a defined and fiscally responsible path for their future. The unprecedented growth in the central Ohio region makes it imperative that Gahanna is prepared for the impact that this growth will have on our city. As your mayor, efforts would be focused on pursuing smart and calculated economic development that best positions Gahanna for the future, yet also honors our history and protects our cherished sense of small town connectivity. This begins with assembling a successful team to create and implement an overall economic development plan, and seeking and attracting businesses that complement and enhance our existing economic base. Emphasis also will be placed on strategically investing in the community to improve the quality of life of our residents. This includes updating our roads and building infrastructure to sustain future growth, strengthening our safety services to ensure that Gahanna remains a safe community for residents, and strategically enhancing our sidewalks, parks and trails.

Jolley: Gahanna residents deserve to know what's going on in their government, so we must have more transparent communication. Growing up in Gahanna, I read The Gahanna News and The Rocky Fork Enterprise, and I delivered The Gahanna News to my neighbors after school. Unfortunately, information is less reliable today. As mayor, I'll fill the long-vacant positions at City Hall that are responsible for public communication. I will send information directly to residents instead of forcing them to fight through bureaucracy for answers. I'll improve responsiveness and create tools for residents to conveniently request city services and interact with their elected officials. I will continue going door-to-door on a regular basis to listen to residents directly and answer their questions personally. I'll ensure we gather widespread resident feedback for decision-making so that we focus on effective public policy solutions that benefit everyone. As mayor, I will be an ambassador to every resident, every community group, and every business in our city. Our greatest strength is our people, and I will engage everyone in generating ideas to keep Gahanna vibrant.

A residential development is being proposed for the Creekside district. What is your vision for Olde Gahanna?

Jadwin: As demonstrated by the development occurring in cities all over central Ohio and beyond, "downtowns" are resurgent. Communities benefit from having a hub -- a place where residents regularly gather for events, for entertainment or dining, or just to relax and spend time together. My vision for the Creekside District is that it should be the heart of our Gahanna community. Its centralized location is a common denominator that can bind our western and eastern neighborhoods, both physically and emotionally. Two different development experts have independently stated that the Creekside District needs increased foot traffic -- specifically, young professionals and empty-nesters with disposable income. The many small-business owners who have invested in our community by operating a business in our downtown echo this need. To accomplish this, we need suitable housing for those markets that fits within the look and "feel" of Creekside. Increased foot traffic then better positions the city to attract new businesses that fill needs for residents and build upon our retail and commercial offerings. Strategic investment in expanding sidewalks and trails that increase accessibility and walkability to the Creekside area also will increase our community connectivity.

Jolley: Growing up in Gahanna, I've seen its changes over the past few decades. We've gone from being a small town to a prosperous city of 35,000 residents. Unfortunately, our development plans have not kept pace. As mayor, I'll promote responsible development that adheres to environmental guidelines, protects Gahanna's natural beauty, and creates safe, walkable spaces for residents of all ages. Olde Gahanna is the anchor for maintaining a vibrant core in our suburban city. However, further development of this area must take into account the already-heavy traffic on Mill Street/U.S. 62 and the environmental impact on our creek and watersheds. As central Ohio grows, additional housing must be a component of redevelopment, but it should be coupled with commercial space, and it must serve all segments of the population. This means including affordable housing for older residents, walkable access to groceries and healthcare services, and safe connections to our trail system. Olde Gahanna is the heart of our city, but we must exercise responsible development to keep it healthy and strong.

The relationship between Gahanna and Jefferson Township has been challenging during the past few years due to possible annexation, and the latest conflict involved a path to Hannah Park. How important is it to you for the city to collaborate with entities such as Jefferson Township and the local school district? Explain.

Jadwin: The ability of city leadership to work collaboratively with our school district and with surrounding townships and municipalities is critical to Gahanna's daily operations as well as its future economic success. The city and school district must work together to achieve a mutually beneficial approach to economic development that will enable and position the city to successfully attract much-needed business and also will generate a positive economic impact for our schools. As mayor, I will focus efforts on working with our school board to reach a pre-determined, negotiated agreement that identifies firm expectations for all development projects, sets both parties up for success, and increases efficiencies for developers as they move through the development process. It equally will be important to make every effort to partner effectively with Jefferson Township and surrounding municipalities in planning for future development, as their continuous growth directly impacts our roads, traffic, infrastructure and amenities. Gahanna and Jefferson Township are intrinsically linked because of our schools, and it benefits the city and township to work together for the common good of our respective residents. This will require compromise and collaboration from both entities, as well as proactive and direct communication.

Jolley: We live in a time of rapid change, and the impact of central Ohio's growth will not bypass our city, our schools or our neighboring municipalities. I am proud to be endorsed by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, and I have long-standing relationships with many other mayors, city council members, school board members and township trustees throughout Franklin County. It is vital that we collaborate with our neighbors, and as mayor, I will use those relationships to establish Gahanna as a leader in the region on issues of responsible economic development, sustainable environmental stewardship and innovative transportation solutions. We cannot sit idly by while surrounding communities create more and more traffic on our streets, develop every available inch of green space, and poach businesses from our city. As mayor, I will be proactive in leading Gahanna to be a 21st-century suburb that operates smarter, not harder. I will streamline our departments and modernize our operations so that we maintain a fiscally healthy budget, expand our services to residents, and embody Gahanna values in implementing policies and solutions that lead to good government and a better quality of life for all residents.

