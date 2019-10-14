From an early age, 18-year-old Nick Eberts was always interested in the behind-the-scenes workings of a stage show.

The New Albany High School senior's foray into theater began in middle school as a member of the stage crew for "Hairspray Jr." At the end of his senior year, Eberts will have had six years of theater experience in middle school and high school productions.

Eberts' role as technical director in New Albany Middle School's production of "Godspell Jr." has helped him gain skills in communication, leadership and problem solving, he said.

The show, based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Mershad Hall at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West Dublin-Granville Road in New Albany.

"Even though I have a lot of experience in this role, what I love about it is how I am still learning new things every day," Eberts said. "Whether it's how to do something more efficiently, or new projects, it's always a learning experience."

Eberts isn't the only high school student involved in the play.

Melissa Gould, director and choreographer, said the high school directors are a vital component to the New Albany Middle School Theatre Department.

"Their involvement helps them to build experience either in directing, managing the production, set design, costuming and more," she said. "It also gives them an opportunity to follow their passion through the theater arts leading to more opportunities for them in the future."

Quinn Gleason, 16, said his role as stage manager has helped him become even more detail oriented about the development of scenes and the show.

"The notes I take at rehearsal are intended to record the details of staging, props and anything else that needs to be remembered," the NAHS junior said. "Through this, I am given a complex understanding of the many factors in each scene."

Gleason said he wants to learn more about lighting and sound and hopes he continue to help with productions within the middle school as well as those outside of high school.

Whereas high schoolers have a chance to lead the production from behind the scenes, middle schoolers are gaining experience on the stage.

Gould said she has loved working with the middle school students, creating a theater family and bringing the story to life.

Will Perry, 13, has been acting since he was 10, and said his roles as John the Baptist and Judas have challenged him to learn more about intense, dramatic scenes. Although he enjoys his role as John the Baptist because he gets to baptize everyone, the seventh-grader said he likes playing Judas because he's "not the most lovable character."

Although 13-year-old Peyton Smith has the show's lead role -- Jesus -- he said he knows the production wouldn't be anything without the other cast members or crew.

"The thing I like about the role is it doesn't label me as a lead, but as a leader," the eighth-grader said. "The other kids look up to me, and it makes me feel great."

"Godspell Jr." will show at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30, 3, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the McCoy. Tickets are $8 for students, staff and seniors and $10 for adults. They can be purchased at nams.seatyourself.biz.

